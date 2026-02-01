Mumbai Police interrogating suspects in Rohit Shetty firing case, says Pune DCP

Pune City Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam provided an update on the firing incident outside Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty’s residence, confirming the arrest of five suspects. Speaking to ANI, DCP Kadam stated that the suspects come from various locations across Pune.

“We received information about the suspects from the Mumbai Police team, after which we formed different teams and arrested the five individuals today. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police team, who are currently interrogating them. More information about the incident will emerge after a detailed investigation,” he said.

The firing occurred in the early hours of Sunday, when assailants fired four rounds outside Shetty’s home in the Juhu area, according to police officials. No injuries were reported. Following the attack, heavy police security was deployed around the residential tower, and police and forensic teams secured the premises for examination.

All five suspects have been detained in Pune and transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation, confirmed a Pune City Police official. Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had established 12 special teams to apprehend those involved in the incident.

Rohit Shetty is a prominent filmmaker known for successful films such as Golmaal and Singham. The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) condemned the firing and expressed serious concerns about safety. Addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the IFTDA stated:

“The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmakers of the Indian entertainment industry. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable. We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look in to the matter, as this grave incident should not shake the morality and confidence of the entertainment industry. We are confident that the efficient Mumbai Police will take swift and strict action, identify and book the culprits at the earliest, and ensure complete protection to Mr Rohit Shetty and his family.”