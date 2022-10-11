Muslim side opposes ‘Shivling’ carbon dating plea in Gyanvyapi row

Varanasi: The Gyanvapi Masjid committee on Tuesday opposed the plea filed by the Hindu side demanding carbon dating of the structure they claimed to be a Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi Mosques ‘wazukhana’ or pond.

The court will now take the matter for hearing on October 14.

The petitioners claimed that the “Shivling” found in the ‘wazookhana’ of the mosque during survey work on May 16 was part of the case property. The Hindu side demanded carbon dating and other scientific tests of the Shivling-like structure.

After hearing the Hindu sides argument, the Varanasi court had fixed October 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter and had asked the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee to file its reply to the plea.

On Tuesday, the Masjid committee opposed the plea seeking carbon dating of the structure that the Hindu side claims to be a Shivling.

The court adjourned the hearing on Tuesday and the matter will next be taken up on October 14.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located adjacent to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

A petition has been filed in the Varanasi court which has revived claims that the mosque was built on a portion of the Hindu structure demolished on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.