Nadda gets extension as party chief, to lead BJP through 2024 general elections

New Delhi: Tenure of JP Nadda as the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been extended till 2024, said Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Nadda’s three-year term as the party chief is scheduled to conclude on January 20 this year.

“The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024,” Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

“Nadda became president (of BJP) at a time when Covid was at peak and he worked with vibrancy during tough times. Under him, we got highest strike rate in Bihar. Then in Maharashtra also NDA formed government. We also won in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam and Gujarat under him,” Amit Shah said while hailing Nadda’s tenure as the party chief.

He added, “We have secured hattrick in Goa and first time we got majority in Goa. We broke all the previous records in Gujarat. The contribution of JP Nadda has been very important. He played a crucial role in the historic win in the recent Gujarat Assembly elections.”

The extension suggests that Nadda will remain BJP chief for the 2024 General elections when BJP will attempt to storm back to power after two consecutive terms.

It was speculated ahead of the National Executive meeting of BJP that Nadda would get another term as the party president in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Meanwhile, with the BJP holding its National Executive meeting in the national capital, party chiefs of four poll-bound states presented the ground report before the top leadership on Monday. Nadda on Monday said that the party has to win all nine state elections this year and then general elections in 2024.

During the meeting, Nadda called upon the entire executive to gear up for the elections to ensure victory in all nine states.