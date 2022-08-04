National Herald case: ED officials search premises in Kharge’s presence

New Delhi: In a latest development in the National Herald case, senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge reached the office of Young Indian for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to carry out search operation in his presence.

On Thursday, a team of top officials of the ED reached the office of Young Indian (YI) to conduct the search operation. The ED has also opened the office, which was temporarily sealed.

Kharge was present at the YI office on ED’s request to assist the ED officials in search operations.

On Wednesday, the ED officials had seized the YI office saying no one was assisting them.

The ED also said that they wrote two emails to Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjuna Kharge and requested them to be present at the time of search operations.

Kharge, on Thursday reached the YI office and was assisting the ED officials in the search operation.

The search operations went on for hours and during the course of these searches, the ED officials also grilled Kharge, said sources adding that he was finally allowed to leave the office of YI late in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Congress called it vendetta and said the search was being done at the instruction of the Centre.