NC, PDP leaders not placed under house arrest: J&K Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday denied that any leaders of National Conference or the PDP have been placed under house arrest

Police said there is a fake news going that some NC and PDP leaders are placed under house arrest.

“This news is completely baseless. There are additional personnel deployed on Gupkar road on certain places in view of certain security related inputs,” a police official said.

“Ms Nehbooba Mufti visited her party headquarters around noon time and Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Hazratbal shrine and his friend in Shalimar area in the afternoon. Media friends are advised to verify news from authorities before circulating. JKP is a professional police force.”

Earlier, the National Conference on Friday tweeted: “Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha where he had earlier presided over a meeting and said ;We will peacefully fight for our RIGHTS that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019′.”