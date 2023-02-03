NCB Mumbai busts inter-state drugs syndicate

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit has seized illegally supplied 1,32,000 Alprazolam tablets and 2,400 CBCS bottles from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and arrested one person in the case.

In a well-coordinated operation, NCB Mumbai has busted a major interstate drug trafficking syndicate supplying drugs in Mumbai. In this case, a total of illicitly diverted 1,32,000 Alprazolam tablets and 2,400 CBCS bottles were seized from Mumbai & Navi Mumbai in multiple on-field operations.

It is a significant crackdown by NCB as the illicitly diverted pharmaceutical tablets, commonly known street name as ‘button’ and the CBCS bottles are abused by a large section.

The information put out by the NCB Mumbai unit states that at first the input was received about a Mumbai-based syndicate which was actively involved in the interstate trafficking of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs.

According to NCB, input was gathered wherein a huge consignment of illicitly diverted pharma drugs was scheduled to be transported in Mumbai but owing to heightened security checks at various points in view of Republic Day, the schedule was postponed by traffickers for a few days. Further analysis led to the identification of a specific consignment which was in transit to a courier company in Navi Mumbai.

The consignment was a total of 220 boxes in 2 cartons containing illicitly diverted Alprazolam. Upon opening the boxes, a total of 1,32,000 tablets of Alprazolam were recovered. Another team of NCB-Mumbai intercepted the vehicle containing 20 cartons CBCS at the Mankhurd area. Upon search, 2,400 CBCS bottles were recovered from the 20 cartons.

During preliminary investigation, a well-spread distribution network in Mumbai involving peddlers based in Govandi, Thane, Dharavi, etc is being monitored. In view of the bulk seizure in the case, an in-depth thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the back & forth linkages with inter-state suppliers and local drug peddlers is initiated.