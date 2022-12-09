Never called Gen (retd) Bajwa ‘boss’ as Pakistan PM, says Imran

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday asserted that he never called former Army chief Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa “boss” during his tenure as prime minister.

“I never called Gen (retd.) Bajwa ‘boss’ during my tenure as Prime Minister,” 70-year-old Khan said while talking to a group of YouTubers at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Khan was responding to a question regarding reports that he (Khan) used to call then army chief Bajwa ‘boss’.

A local media had quoted Gen (retd) Bajwa as having said that Imran Khan called him boss when he was a prime minister. “I told him (Khan) not to call me boss as you are my boss.”

“Why would I call him (Bajwa) boss?” Khan asked.

Khan asserted that he never termed the former chief of army staff (COAS) ‘boss’.

He also said that a message has been sent to the new military establishment and President Arif Alvi has delivered his (Khan) message.

“What happened in the past seven months? Did our party crash? Today we have such support that no other party has ever enjoyed in history. Even Bhutto didn’t have the kind of support we have today,” he claimed.

Khan has accused Gen (retd) Bajwa of playing “double game” against his government and said that he committed a “big mistake” by extending the tenure of then military chief in 2019.

Gen Bajwa, 61, retired on November 29 after getting a three-year extension in 2019 by the then Prime Minister Khan, who turned out to be the biggest critic of the Pakistan Army.

Since Pakistan was created 75 years ago, the Army has seized power three times and directly ruled the country for almost four decades.

Khan, the former cricketer-turned-politician, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.