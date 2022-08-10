New Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 detected in Delhi

New Delhi: A new sub-variant of the Covid strain Omicron has been detected in a study of genome sequencing in the capital city.

The Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 has been detected in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

The report has detected the sub-variant of Omicron – BA 2.75, which has a higher transmission rate, LNJP Hospital Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar told the reporters. The new sub variant has been detected in the study of 90 samples.

This new sub-variant may infect people who have already antibodies and have been vaccinated earlier.

Meanwhile, the new Covid cases are on rise in the city. Delhi on Tuesday reported two-fold rise in fresh Covid infection at 2,495 cases. The capital city also reported seven deaths which is highest in many months.

The Covid positivity rate in the city was reported 15.41 per cent, while the number of active cases has risen to 8,506 in the city as per previous day report.