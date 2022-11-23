New video shows jailed Satyendar Jain eating salad, fruits after ‘no proper food’ complaint

New Delhi: New videos of jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain emerged on Wednesday which shows the AAP leader eating salad and fruit and food from multiple plastic containers inside the Tihar jail premises.

According to Tihar Jail officials, the new videos, which are dated September 13 and October 1, dismisses Jain’s allegations of not being provided proper food inside the jail. He had on Tuesday complained to the court that he had lost nearly 28 kilos as he was not getting adequate and proper food inside the jail.

According to Tihar Jail sources, the jailed AAP leader had not lost 28 kg but in fact “gained 8 kg” during his stay in jail. The AAP leader had approached the Delhi court requesting directions to the jail officials that he should be provided food per his religious beliefs.

In his application, Jain said that he had been denied basic food and medicine since his arrest on May 31. For the last 12 days, the jail administration has stopped providing him basic food according to his religious beliefs, Jain alleged.

“The applicant is being starved by the jail authorities and is not being given sustenance or nutrition to even sustain his well-being. The applicant is entitled to the said basic food item in view of his religious beliefs and fast,” his application said, citing rules.

The minister had been on a religious fast that barred cooked food, pulses, grain and milk products, his lawyer argued, asserting that Mr Jain was “a strict adherent of Jainism”.

“For last almost six months, he has been surviving only on fruits, vegetables, seeds and dry fruits or dates. This he was purchasing from his own quota of ration available to all inmates. In the meantime, he has suffered a major fall in jail which led to a severe spine injury, for which he was treated by LNJP Hospital. He also has lung patches, which is a post-Covid symptom,” Jain’s application claimed.

“The jail administration has stopped providing the applicant with fruits or vegetables, mixed seeds, dry fruits and dates. Since the applicant is on a religious fast for the last six months – the dietary intake of such basic food item are necessary for his sustenance, nourishment and survival. That due to the said religious fast – there is a serious risk of protein and iron deficiency and hence, was prescribed the said diet by doctors or dieticians in jail and in hospital,” it added.

The court on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) response to a plea by Jain seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items like fruits, dry fruits and dates as per his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast.