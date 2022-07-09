NGT forms panel to check groundwater extraction in Noida Extension

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has passed directions for the constitution of a joint committee to verify allegations of illegal groundwater extraction in Noida Extension by at least 40 builder projects at both construction stage and post-completion.

“We consider it appropriate to require a joint Committee of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and District Magistrate, NOIDA to verify facts and furnish an action taken report in the matter within two months,” NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said in a recent order.

The plea was moved by environment activists Prasoon Pant, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Sunpura village of Greater Noida.

The committee has to submit an action taken report within 2 months.

Both the activists had complained about illegal groundwater extraction in Noida Extension or Greater Noida West which is located in Bisrakh block. The applicants submitted before the NGT about Bisrakh block falling in an “Over-Exploited” category where the groundwater table is falling alarmingly since builders seized the area.

The builders are mostly extracting groundwater at the construction stage and as it goes unchecked they keep extracting groundwater for their completed projects as well, a practice that has now become the norm. He added that previous complaints were made to the CGWA, CPCB, UPPCB, and other statutory authorities, as per the plea.

The applicants also pointed out to the NGT that the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has failed in its statutory obligation of providing water supply to projects sanctioned by it, as under the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976, it is the duty of the Authority to provide ‘amenities’ and water is one of those amenities.

They said that due to mindless development sanctioned by the authority, Noida Extension has reached saturation and development here is beyond the “carrying capacity” of the area leading to a burden on natural resources such as groundwater.

The Tribunal will further hear the case on October 11.