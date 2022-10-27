NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan Govt over auctioning of girls on stamp papers

New Delhi: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report and served notice to the Government of Rajasthan on the reported auctioning of girls on stamp papers and the refusal thereof resulting in the rape of their mothers to settle disputes on the diktats of Caste Panchayats in the State.

As per a press release by the NHRC, whenever there is a dispute between the two parties, especially when it comes to financial transactions and loans, the girls aged 8 to 18 are auctioned off to recover money. These girls are being trafficked to UP, MP, Mumbai, Delhi, and even foreign countries, where they are subjected to physical abuse, torture, and sexual assault.

According to the statement, media reports have documented the ordeal of many victims of such heinous crimes. The Commission has determined that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to violations of the victims’ human rights. As a result, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, requesting a detailed report on the matter, as well as an action taken report, pertaining to measures already taken or proposed to be taken to prevent such heinous incidents.

The report must also detail how the State Government is ensuring the functions of the Gram Panchayat in accordance with the constitutional provisions or Panchayati Raj Law in order to eradicate the caste-based system that impinges on the human rights and dignity of girls and women in the State.

A notice has also been issued to the Rajasthan Director General of Police to submit a detailed report mentioning the initiation of criminal prosecution against the perpetrators of such crime and their abettors/sympathizers. It must also include the status of cases, such as the filing of FIRs, the filing of charge sheets, any arrests in such incidents, and the mechanism put in place to apprehend those involved in such systematic crimes of flesh trade in the state.