NIA arrests 2 in J&K cross LoC trade & terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested two persons namely Tanveer Ahmad Wani and Peer Arshad Iqbal alias Ashu in Jammu and Kashmir in the cross LoC trade and terror funding case.

“The arrested accused are cross-border LoC traders. They were handling several cross LoC trade firms registered in their own names and in the names of their friends, family members, relatives. They used to provide funds to the members of various terrorist organisations, OGWs, stone-pelters,” an NIA official said.

The case pertains to the generation of extra profits through cross LoC trade mechanism between J&K and PoK and using of those funds to foment terrorist activities in the union territory.

The said trade was started in 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla district and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch District.

As per the SOP of the trade mechanism, 21 articles were allowed to be traded between POK and J&K and was based on barter system. During investigation, it has been revealed that extra profit was generated by over-invoicing of export articles and under-invoicing of import articles by the traders.