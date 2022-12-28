NIA arrests 2 more in Coimbatore car bomb blast case

Coimbatore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more terror operatives in connection with the Coimbatore car bomb blast case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali. Nine accused had been arrested in the case earlier.

Investigations have revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the interior of the forested regions of Asanoor and Kadambur areas of Sathyamangalam forest, Erode district, Tamil Nadu, in February 2022.

The meetings were led by previously arrested accused Umar Farook and participated by accused Jamesha Mubeen, Mohammed Azharudin, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali, where they conspired to prepare for and execute terror acts.

Around 4.30 am on October 23, an LPG cylinder exploded inside a Maruti 800 in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. The explosion occurred near the Kottai Eswaran temple, killing a 25-year-old man, identified as Jamesha Mubeen.

Initially, the explosion was thought to be an accident. However, after investigation, state DGP Sylendra Babu made some shocking discoveries that revealed a terror angle.

“We found in that vehicle nails, marbles and other stuff which are being examined by the forensic department. Following a search at his house we recovered some low intensive explosives–potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal, sulphur– used in making country bombs,” said the DGP.