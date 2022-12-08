NIA arrests 2019 Tarntaran bomb blasts mastermind

New Delhi: In a significant development, the wanted accused, Bikram Singh, Bikkar Panjwar and Bikkar Baba, were extradited from Austria’s Vienna to India and arrested by National Investigation of India (NIA) in the national capital.

The NIA made the arrest on December 8 and as per the agency, his extradition was carried out with the aid of competent authority of Linz, Austria in coordination with Interpol authorities.

“Bikramajit had formed a terror gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, along with with his close associates. He was absconding in an NIA Case. NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to India,” the central probe agency stated.

The NIA mentioned Bikramjit Singh was apprehended in Austria on March 22, 2021 on the basis of non-bailable warrants that were issued by a special NIA court in Mohali.

“After completion of legal proceedings, Linz Regional Court, Australia extradited the arrested accused Bikramjit Singh,” the NIA said.

It was revealed during a probe that the accused Singh, instigated the co-accused to carry out terror activities but also conducted training for fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). He is accused of training them how to use IEDs too.

“During various processions/ agitations, he carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population at large. He is the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura,” the NIA stated.

A detailed investigation in the case is underway, the NIA said.