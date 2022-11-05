NIA charges 6 persons for planning terrorist attacks

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged six people in connection with the seizure of arms, ammunition, and explosives at Haryana’s Bastara Toll Plaza.

Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, a terrorist with a Pakistani terrorist organisation, delivered the explosives and ammunition. The organization’s name is ‘Babbar Khalsa International.’ Drones were used to transport weapons, ammunition, and explosives from Pakistan to India in order to carry out terrorist acts in Punjab.

“National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the charge sheet against six accused in the case related to the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosives at Bastara Toll Plaza in Haryana’s Madhuban,” the agency quotes.

NIA said, “Rinda was carrying out the delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives into Indian Territory through drones to his India-based associates for carrying out terrorist attacks at different parts of India.”

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting additional raids throughout the state in connection with the Coimbatore blast.

According to sources in the Coimbatore city police, over 100 locations in the city and suburbs have been raided in the last ten days. Many people who were indirectly involved in the blast are also being watched.

The NIA has conducted raids and searches at the homes and businesses of friends and relatives of the seven people killed in the blast. Firoz Ismail, one of those arrested under the Unlawful Prevention and Punishment Act (UAPA), was deported by the UAE government in 2019 due to his involvement with the Islamic State (IS) during his stay in the country.