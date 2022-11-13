NIA probing explosion on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track

New Delhi: An explosion occurred on the broad gauge railway track in the Jawar-Mines police station area of Rajasthan’s Udaipur district late on Saturday night.

The incident took place hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass. However, due to the disruption, the train was halted at Dungarpur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and wrote, “The incident of damage to railway tracks on Oda railway bridge of Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route is worrying. Senior police and administration officials are on the spot. The DG has directed the police to inspect the incident.”

“Railways will be fully cooperated in the reconstruction of the bridge. Rail passengers of this route are being transported to their destinations,” the chief minister added.

Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma said all angles, including sabotage, are being probed and the work to restore the tracks has started.

DGP Umesh Mishra said, “It would be too early to comment. However, the incident is serious. Central agencies and state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) IG Vikas Kumar has been rushed to the spot to trace the intentions of the incident.”

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that besides ATS, the NIA has also started the probe and expressed confidence that soon those responsible for the act would soon be brought to book.