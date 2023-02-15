NIA raid at 60 locations in TN, Karnataka, Kerala in Coimbatore car blast case

New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the 2022 Coimbatore car cylinder explosion case.

The raids are being conducted at over 60 locations across the three states.

On October 23 last year, Jamesha Mubeen, a suspected terrorist, was killed after a gas cylinder in the car he was travelling in exploded in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple at Kottaimedu in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area.

The explosion that happened a day before the Diwali festival was termed as ‘Lone wolf’ attack.

The city police had earlier seized 75 kg of explosives, documents from Mubeen including the drawing of a flag resembling that of ISIS and wordings like those who touched Allah’s name will be uprooted, agencies reported.

Six people were arrested by the police for allegedly helping Mubeen purchase explosives on e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house.