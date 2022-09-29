Published On: Thu, Sep 29th, 2022

NIA team in Udhampur to take over probe in twin blasts

Jammu: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday to take over the probe of two mysterious blasts in which two people were injured.

Two blasts occurred within a gap of eight hours in Udhampur district at 10.30 pm on Wednesday and at 6 am on Thursday.

Two people were injured in one of these blasts, which occurred in Domail Chowk of Udhampur in a bus parked near a petrol filling station.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) told the reporters that two back to back blasts occurred in Udhampur within the radius of two kilometres.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that these were IED blasts,” the ADGP said, adding that the police cannot rule out the use of sticky bombs in these twin explosions.

