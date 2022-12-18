Nine Rohingyas illegally entering India caught in Tripura

Agartala: At least nine alleged Bangladeshi Rohingyas entered India illegally and were caught in Tripura, said a Northeast Frontier Railway official.

“On the incident day, RPF team of Agartala jointly with GRP Agartala conducted a special check against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station. While checking they detected the nine Bangladeshis,” according to the police statement released earlier today.

The nine persons, including five women, were detained during a special search at the Agartala train station, according to a statement from Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer for NFR.

When questioned, those who were detained on December 15 were unable to present any legitimate documents, although they later admitted they were from Bangladesh and had origins in Myanmar.

The nine Bangladeshi Rohingyas were later detained, taken to an RPF post, and sent to the officer in charge of the Government Railway Police in Agartala for further legal action, according to the statement by De.

According to authorities, they were preparing to board a train to leave the Northeast in search of housing and employment. They had reportedly planned to spread across India from northeast.

Following ethnic conflicts between Buddhist and Islamic Rohingyas since 1997, thousands of Rohingyas fled the Rakhaine state of Myanmar. They have been seeking refuge in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar. Some of them entered India through the borders with Myanmar in Mizoram and Manipur as well as the border with Bangladesh in Tripura.

There are an estimated of 40,000 Rohingyas who are believed to be living in India, according to Human Rights Watch, about half of them have registered with the UN Human Rights Commission.