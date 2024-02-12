Nitish Kumar’s govt easily clears floor test in Bihar Assembly

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government emerged victorious in the crucial floor test held on Monday.

Garnering a solid show of support, the JDU-NDA coalition secured a confidence vote with a resounding 129 votes in favor of the government. However, notable was the absence of the RJD from the proceedings, as they walked out of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha prior to the commencement of the voting.

Initially, the Deputy Speaker administered a voice vote, but at the behest of the ruling alliance, a formal voting process was initiated. The outcome was clear as day, with 129 votes firmly backing the Nitish Kumar-led administration, affirming their majority in the assembly. This successful passage of the floor test underscores the stability and confidence in the current governance framework, setting a decisive tone for the days ahead.

“(A total of) 129 votes have been received in favour of the motion. There were zero votes against the motion. Thus, this House passes the trust vote,” the Speaker said on Monday.

Three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs -Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav went and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State Assembly. On three RJD MLAs moving to the NDA side, RJD leader Bhai Virendra said that the public will not make them MLAs again.

While addressing the Assembly, Nitish Kumar took a swipe at his former Mahagathbandhan ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and said that the latter indulged in “corrupt practices” during its rule in the eastern state. He also said that the current NDA government would initiate a probe into these practices.

Ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar government to prove its majority, the Bihar assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and four legislators respectively. The NDA has the support of 128 MLAs and the majority mark in the state assembly is 122.