No additional restrictions against free speech can be imposed: SC on freedom of speech of lawmakers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that no additional restrictions against free speech can be imposed on a lawmaker except those mentioned under Article 19(2) of Constitution. The apex court said this while delivering its verdict on whether restrictions can be imposed on the right to freedom of speech and expression of a public functionary.

The Supreme Court today ruled that a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to government even applying principle of collective responsibility.

Question is should there be a written code of conduct for legislators? Can right to free speech and expression, especially of those in public office be curtailed by the right to dignity?, the top court said while reading out the judgement.

SC rules that no additional restrictions, other than those prescribed under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, can be imposed on right to free speech of a citizen. The court said that the restrictions under Article 19(2) is exhaustive.

State is under a duty to affirmatively protect fundamental right of a citizen even if the violation by a non-state actor, the court stated.

Statement made by minister related to government or its affairs cannot be vicariously related to that the of the government, the SC bench said in its order.

A mere statement by a minister inconsistent with the rights of citizen does not form to be a constitutional tort but if it leads to omission or commission of offence by a public official then it is a constitutional tort, the bench said.

The case originated from a statement made by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan about gang-rape case victims.

A person had filed a petition seeking transfer of the gang-rape case of his wife and daughter to Delhi. The mother and her daughter were allegedly gang-raped in July 2016 on a highway. The plea also sought lodging of a case against Azam Khan in connection with his controversial statement that the gang-rape case was a “political conspiracy”.