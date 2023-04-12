‘No enmity with BJP’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after PM calls him ‘friend’

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that he has “no enmity with BJP’’ but there is “an ideological battle” with the saffron party while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarks calling him a ”friend” during the launch of the state’s first Vande Bharat train.

CM Gehlot, while addressing a press conference on social security, said, “There is no enmity with BJP, it is an ideological battle.”

The response from Gehlot came shortly after PM Modi called the Rajasthan Chief Minister a “friend” and thanked him for attending the launch of the Vande Bharat Express. Flagging off the state’s first Vande Bharat train virtually, the Prime Minister thanked CM Gehlot for being present at the event in Jaipur.

“I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. During these days of political struggle when he is going through several crises, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him,” PM Modi said.