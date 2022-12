No intention of hurting anyone’s sentiment, I take back my words: Badruddin Ajmal

Karimganj: A day after making controversial remarks on Hindus, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday said he had no intention of hurting anyone`s sentiments.

“If my words hurt anyone`s sentiments, I take back my words. I had no intention of hurting anyone`s sentiments. I only want the government to do justice to minorities and give them education and employment,” Ajmal said.

He, however, stressed that everyone must think about population control. Ajmal on Friday said that Hindus should adopt the Muslim formula and get their children married at a young age. “Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women also marry at 18 as per the permissible age by the government. On the other hand, (Hindus) keep one two or three illegal wives before marriage, they don`t give birth to babies, enjoy themselves and save money…,” the AIUDF chief said.

When asked about claims that the Muslim population was increasing, the AIUDF chief said, “After the age of 40 they get married under parental pressure… So, how can one expect that they will bear children after 40? If you sow in fertile land then only you can bear good crops. There will then be growth. ”

Ajmal said, “They (Hindus) should also follow/adopt the formula of Muslims and get their children married at a young age, get them married at the age of 20-22, get the girls married at 18-20 years and then see how many children are born.”