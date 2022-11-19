No place for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in R Ashwin’s T20I playing XI against NZ

New Delhi: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has omitted Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sanju Samson from his preferred Indian playing XI vs New Zealand.

Ashwin, who is not a part of the series, gave out his preferred playing line-up ahead of India’s second T20I match vs New Zealand, where he did not have either of the aforementioned players.

India are set to play New Zealand in the second T20I game after the first one was washed out by rain at Wellington. The team did not get to reveal their playing XI in the first match since toss did not happen, but it was expected that the Indian youngsters, who have been sitting out of the side will get to have their best shot under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

According to Ashwin, India’s best possible team line-up will be Shubman Gill opening with either among Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan with Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda following in the middle order.

Ashwin said that in case Pant does not get to open the innings, he should be slotted into the middle order. In terms of bowling attack, Ashwin’s team comprised of three full-time pacers and one spinner. Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh comprised the fast bowling line-up, while Yuzvendra Chahal was the lone spinner.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal