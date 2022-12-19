‘No point in returning to China, I prefer India’: Dalai Lama

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday (December 19) said there is no point in returning to China. Talking to Media, Dalai Lama said he prefers India and it is the best place to be. There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India…it is the best, said Dalai Lama addressing the media in Himachal’s Kangara.

Dalai Lama further added that Himachal’s Kangara was former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru’s choice and it is his permanent residence now. Answering a question about China’s situation, the spiritual leader said, the situation is improving and it is becoming more flexible.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s statement came in the backdrop of the December 9 clash where People`s Liberation Army troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.