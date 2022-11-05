No relief for ex-AAP Councillor Tahir, charged under PMLA

New Delhi: Two years after the major riots wrecked North-East Delhi, which claimed 53 lives in the national capital, Delhi Court on Friday, November 5, 2022, framed charges against the key accused of riots, ex-Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain, along with 7 others for alleged attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly. The Court concluded that the defendants were provoking people to teach Hindus a lesson and hurt them.

Karkardooma Court on Friday also framed the ex-AAP councillor in a money laundering case under section 3 which is punishable under section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The court observed that there was sufficient material on record against Tahir Hussain, dragging him into grave suspicion of instigating riots. Further trial in the case is also announced. The matter has now been listed for hearing on November 14 for formal framing of charges.

Statutory bail has also been denied to Hussain by the court. According to the court, he was a part of a plan to fraudulently take money from the accounts of certain companies owned or controlled by him through fake and fraudulent activities.

On February 23, 2020, clashes broke out between anti- and pro-CAA demonstrators in Karawal Nagar, Maujpur Chowk, Babarpur and Chand Bagh. Police lathi-charged and used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The following afternoon, violent clashes broke out in several areas of Northeast Delhi, including in the Gokalpuri and Kardampuri areas. Clashes were marked by arson, vandalism of property, stone pelting and burning of places of worship which claimed 53 lives and injured several.