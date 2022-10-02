No to hello in Maharashtra, only ‘Vande Matram’ for government officials

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued a Government Resolution , making it mandatory for all employees working in government and government-funded institutions to use the greeting ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘hello’ while receiving telephone or mobile phone calls from citizens or government officials.

The resolution issued by the general administration department reads that officials should also create awareness among the people who come to meet them, to use ‘Vande Mataram’ as a greeting.

The resolution further stated that hello is an imitation of western culture and just a ‘greeting without any specific meaning and does not evoke any affection.’

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said, “The country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence and in accordance with its propriety, it was decided that the government employees will no longer use hello but start their telephonic conversation with Vande Mataram.”