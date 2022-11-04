Nobody one safe in Bengal, not even public representatives, says Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: Leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari came down heavily on the state government over the cattle and coal scam and also the attack on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy in Cooch Behar.

Reacting to the incident wherein Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy was attacked in Cooch Behar on Thursday, Adhikar said, “nobody is safe in Bengal, not even public representatives. Police work for TMC and collect cut money. Law and order are not followed in West Bengal.”

He further said that the ED’s cattle smuggling case was filed in Delhi. It involves a large number of people. If proven, they will be sent to Tihar jail, where they will not be provided with the same facilities as in Bengal. TMC is a government of thieves involved in coal and cattle smuggling, Ponzi schemes, and recruitment scams, said Adhikari.

The convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik was reportedly attacked in Cooch Behar on November 3, 2022. As per the visuals, the incident occurred in the Sitai area of Cooch Behar on Thursday afternoon when a mob carrying sticks was seen passing through the area while Pramanik’s convoy was passing through. Following the incident, MoS Pramanik expressed concern about the security lapse and questioned West Bengal’s law and order situation.

“If the Bengal administration is strict, how can so many people gather on my route? The state police made the route of my convoy. We went according to the route defined by the police. How could there be such a big threat to me when it was state police who mapped out the route for my escort?” the union minister told media persons here.

“The gathering even had sticks, stones and other weapons despite police presence. They surely did not show up with sticks to shower flowers. How this happened is a question that needs to be asked. BJP workers would not sit quietly if their minister is attacked in front of them. Why the atmosphere is being ruined? We want a peaceful atmosphere in Cooch Behar,” he added.