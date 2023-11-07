Noida Police issues notice To YouTuber in snake venom case

Noida: It seems that trouble may be mounting for YouTuber Elvish Yadav as the Noida Police has issued a notice to him to appear before the police in the snake venom case.

According to news agency ANI, Elvish Yadav has been named as an accused in the case and the case has been transferred from Noida’s Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station.

An FIR has been lodged against six individuals, including Elvish Yadav, at Noida Sector 49 police station for purportedly providing snake venom at a rave party in Noida. The case was reassigned as per the directive of Lakshmi Singh, the Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified on Sunday that he holds no sway over the course of the case and underscored that the police will take appropriate action if Elvish is proven guilty.

Khattar had shared the stage with Elvish during his fan meet, where the Haryana CM congratulated the YouTuber for his victory in Bigg Boss OTT-season 2.

Elvish, in a YouTube video, denied charges against himself, saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.