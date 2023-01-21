Nora Fatehi brainwashed me against Jacqueline: Sukesh Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Sukesh Chandrasekar has again written a letter through his lawyers and denied charges levelled against by actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

These actors have recorded their statements before judicial magistrate under section 164 CrPC and are now part of the chargesheet filed by Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

“Nora was always jealous of Jacqueline, and was always brainwashing me against Jacqueline, so that she wanted me to leave Jacqueline and start dating her, Nora used to try calling me atleast 10 times a day and if I don’t answer her call she used to keep on calling me,” conman Sukesh said in the new letter.

Sukesh further added, “Nora claims that she did not want a car, or she did not take it for herself is a very big lie, as she was after my life that her car had to be changed, as the “CLA” that she had looked very cheap, so then me and her selected car I have her, and the chats and screenshots are very well with the ED, so there is no lie at all, in fact I wanted to give her Range rover, but as the car was not available in stock she wanted in urgent, I gave her the BMW S series, which she kept using for a long time, as she was a non- Indian, she asked me to register it on the name of her best friend’s husband Bobby’s name. Me and Nora never had a professional transaction, as she is claiming except for once that she attended an event hosted by my concern foundation, for which official payment was made to her agency.”

Sukesh in his letter further alleged that actor Nora Fatehi kept irritating him by calling him when he started to avoid her.

“As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby in setting up a music production company which I did. Also she kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewelry that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date. I asked her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produced one as she does not have it, as the bags are worth more than Rs 2 crores,” Sukesh reported letter read.

“I don’t want to comment or say anything about whatever she has said only because she is someone who I love and respect, and she is always a part of my life, she is someone who has my heart and whatever makes her feel right and happy she can do. I would never contest that, as I know how this whole episode has taken a toll on her. I have told even before it’s my responsibility to make sure that she is out of this whole mess as she has nothing to do with this, my loved ones have been troubled only to pressurize me, and now, soon this will be proved, and whatever she has told recently before EOW, I am sure she has her reasons, but again, no matter what I will stand by her and prove her innocence. Apart from Jacqueline, if any one tries this trick of playing fool, I will contest as per law and prove their lies as everyone is only lying to safe guard their skin. I am not contesting anything what Jacqueline has said is not because, it is the truth, but only because I love her to bits and she knows what we share. you can always take a bullet for someone you love, hence I don’t want to comment or say anything,” the letter added.