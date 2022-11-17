Now ED arrest jailed TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Anubrata Mondal, who is in jail in the case of cow smuggling. Central financial agency investigators arrested Birbhum’s Trinamool district president and Mamata Banerjee’s strongman after going to Asansol Correctional Facility.

According to sources, the Trinamool leader has been ‘shown arrested’ after a marathon interrogation of nearly five hours. Which means, within the next 24 hours, he will have to appear in court.

Source said that Anubrata was questioned on several matters related to the transaction in the cow smuggling case. But he did not answer any questions properly. The ED sources claimed that Anubrata was arrested on the charge of non-cooperation in the investigation.

His bodyguard Saigal Hossain was arrested by the CBI long before Anubrata was arrested in the cow smuggling case last August. He was also incarcerated in Asansol Correctional Facility. Recently, the ED investigators wanted to take Saigal to Delhi under ‘shown arrest’ in the same way. Finally, he was taken to Delhi.

This time, also in the case of Anubrata’s arrest by the ED, many people think that the ED wants to take the Trinamool leader to Delhi for questioning. Not only that, Anubrata and Saigal are also believed to be questioned face to face.

According to sources, since the deadline for bringing Anubrata to court is 24 hours, he can be produced in Asansol court itself. There, the lawyer of the investigating agency can apply to take Anubrata to Delhi and take him into their custody. That’s exactly what happened to Saigal.

Sources further claim that after the arrest of Anubrata by the CBI, the whereabouts of many properties were found in his name. Basically, Anubrata will be questioned about the source of that property.

Apart from this, investigators claim, the profits of cow smuggling have changed a lot of hands.