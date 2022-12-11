Published On: Sun, Dec 11th, 2022

Now Ghazwat-ul-Hind claims responsibility of RPG attack in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Punjab): Now Al Qaeda’s offshoot Ghazwat-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at a police station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran. The terror outfit said that they had fired a rocket from the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway.

However, these claims are being made to divert investigators line of investigation in the aforementioned case, feel experts.

Earlier on Saturday, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a Khalistani militant organisation, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The RPG is being diffused by wearing a proper bomb-proof jacket and helmet. The bomb disposal squad has entered the office where an unexploded rocket-propelled grenade is lying.

Following the attack, NIA officers came to the Sarhali Kalan police station in Tarn Taran on Saturday evening, since the officials suspected a “terror link” in the attack.

After analysing the situation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that an FIR under UAPA has been registered. The Punjab
DGP added that there is a clear indication of a strategy of foreign elements to bleed India through thousand cuts.

