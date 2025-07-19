NTSB, AAIB caution against ‘speculative’ media coverage on Air India 171 crash probe

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Friday issued a stern warning against “premature and speculative” media reporting surrounding the Air India Flight 171 crash, which claimed 260 lives in Ahmedabad last month.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, in a public statement, criticised the recent global media coverage based on the preliminary report of the crash, urging both the press and the public to avoid forming conclusions until the official investigation is complete.

“Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative,” Homendy said.

“India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAIB’s public appeal and ongoing investigation. All investigative questions should be directed to the AAIB.”

The NTSB’s statement followed a strong appeal from the AAIB on Thursday, which expressed concern over “selective and unverified reporting” by certain international media outlets. The Bureau, under India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, reaffirmed that the investigation is being carried out in a “rigorous and professional manner,” in line with Indian rules and international standards.

‘This is not the time for public anxiety’

The AAIB cautioned that given the tragedy’s scale and emotional impact, “this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards the safety of the Indian aviation industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts.”

Amid increasing global attention, reports in The Wall Street Journal, cited by Reuters, claimed that cockpit voice recordings suggested the captain may have turned off the fuel control switches shortly after takeoff, potentially contributing to the crash. This triggered confusion and panic in the cockpit, the report alleged.

Responding to such claims, the AAIB urged restraint and responsibility from media houses.

“It is essential to respect the sensitivity of the loss faced by the families of the deceased passengers, crew members, and victims on the ground,” the AAIB said.

“Certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible while the investigation remains ongoing.”

Preliminary report outlines what happened, not why

The Bureau reiterated that the preliminary report’s purpose is to outline what happened during the flight, not to assign blame or determine root causes.

“At this stage, it is too early to reach any definite conclusions,” the AAIB said.

“The final report, including the identification of root causes and recommendations, will be published only after the investigation is fully complete.”

The AAIB added that technical and public-interest updates will be shared as required but appealed for patience and discipline from the media and the public alike.

“Premature narratives risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process,” it noted.

The Air India 171 crash last month remains one of the most significant aviation tragedies in recent Indian history, with both national and international agencies closely involved in the probe.