Omar Abdullah heaps praise on ‘New Parliament’

New Delhi: Amid opposition’s criticism over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Narendra Modi instead of President Draupadi Murmu, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday praised the new building as a welcome addition and said it looks “pretty damn impressive”.

Abdullah, whose party’s MPs have also decided to skip the inaugural ceremony, said he had heard many of his colleagues in the Lok Sabha talk about the need for a new and better Parliament building when he was a member.

Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM wrote, “Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new and improved Parliament building. Better late than never is all I’ll say and this one looks pretty damn impressive.”

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together on Wednesday and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out”. The NC was also a signatory of the joint opposition letter.