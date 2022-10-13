One cannot remain administrator forever: Saurav Ganguly

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will soon be parting ways with the board after 3 year stint as Roger Binny is likely to replace him.

According to reports, the Indian cricket legend wanted to continue as BCCI chief but did not get the backing from other members of the board.

Ganguly opened up on the event of he leaving the duties as BCCI president and said that he cannot remain an administrator forever.

“I was the president of CAB for five years. I have been the president of BCCI for three years. I will go on to do something else now. 15 years of my cricketing career were the best. All these have terms after which you have to leave and go. The challenge as a cricketer is a lot more. As an administrator, you have to contribute so much. You have to make things better for the team. Me being a player, who played for a long period of time, understood that. I enjoyed it thoroughly. Establish the brand across the world,” said Ganguly.

“There were great moments as an administrator. You cannot play forever and you cannot remain an administrator forever,” he added.

Former India cricketer Roger Binny, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning team is all set to be Ganguly’s successor. As Ganguly gets set to part ways with the Indian board of cricket, Jay Shah will continue to be the board’s secretary.

Along with Ganguly, a few more changes in the board are also expected. Binny, who’s 67 years of age is likely to become the 36th president of the BCCI after long discussions in the past few weeks.

Reports suggest that there won’t be any elections and Binny is likely to take charge on October 18 at the AGM in Mumbai.