One held from Bihar for issuing threat to Mukesh Ambani’s life

New Delhi: Mumbai Police on Thursday detained one person for threatening to blow up the “Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital” and issuing death threats to Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani. A team of Mumbai Police has detained a person from Darbhanga, Bihar.

The development comes after the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai received two calls on Wednesday, in which the unidentified caller threatened to blow it up along with Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’, besides issuing life threats to the industrialist and his family members.

The person called up the landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital, located at Girgaon in south Mumbai, first at 12.57 pm and then at 5.04 pm from an unknown number.

A spokesperson of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said the caller threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and issued life threats to Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and two sons Akash and Anant.

“The caller also threatened to blow up ‘Antilia’. A police complaint has been lodged and we are providing all necessary details to the police to facilitate the investigation,” the spokesperson said.