Opposition unity impossible without Congress participation: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: No alliance in the opposition can be successful without their inclusion, the Indian National Congress claimed on Sunday. A party plenary will discuss the necessary alliances for the upcoming state assembly polls as well as the 2024 General Election, senior leaders of the party said.

“There could be no opposition alliance without Congress and any alliance without Congress will fail. In the plenary session the Congress will discuss both the pre-poll alliance and post-poll alliance,” Jairam Ramesh said in a press conference.

Jairam Ramesh further said that false propaganda is being spread claiming that the Congress party is against the idea of an alliance. “We are in alliance in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar and in some states of northeast,” the senior leader said.

The Congress party is trying to make like-minded parties come together. Ramesh pointed out that except for a few exceptions, the Opposition parties jointly demanded the JPC in the Adani Hindenburg report during the budget session.

The Rajya Sabha MP also welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement stating that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi must take a decision on “Opposition unity” without further delays.

“I met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi soon after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Now I am waiting for the Congress to take a decision on the Opposition unity,” the Bihar Chief Minister had said.

“If Congress leads the Opposition unity and takes my suggestions, BJP will get below 100 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. We are working for Opposition unity in Bihar,” Nitish Kumar added.