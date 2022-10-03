Over 1% fall in Sensex, Nifty on weak global trends

Mumbai: Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined over 1 per cent at close on Monday amid weak global market trends and continued foreign fund outflows.

Benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 638.11 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 56,788.81. During the day, it tanked 743.52 points or 1.29 per cent to 56,683.40.

The broader NSE Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.21 per cent to end at 16,887.35.

Among the Sensex stocks, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards. Dr Reddy’s, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Wipro were the winners.