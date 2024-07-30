Over 100 dead, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides

Wayanad: At least 106 people have been killed, 128 injured, and hundreds of others are feared trapped after massive landslides struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday morning amid heavy rain. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, and the Army have been deployed for rescue operations as three landslides struck Wayanad within a span of four hours.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the worst affected areas. Many people have been feared to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river.

Addressing a press conference, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it a heart-wrenching disaster, saying an entire locality was wiped out. The government also declared state mourning for two days.

“The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away,” Vijayan said.

In a statement, the Indian Army said they have deployed 225 personnel, including medical teams. Two Air Force helicopters, a Mi-17 and an ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter), have also been put into service.

The Army also shared aerial view of the landslides and waterlogging.

A control centre has also been set up in Calicut under the Para Regiment for monitoring of all relief operations.

Kerala minister Veena George said a team from the Indian Navy would also assist in rescue efforts. A bridge in the district that connected the affected areas to the nearest town of Chooralmala has also been washed away, George said. “Around 70 people are also injured. We have ensured proper treatment of the injured,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of all the help from the Centre to deal with the crisis.

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in the landslides. Those injured will receive Rs 50,000.

The landslides have left a trail of destruction, with visuals showing trees uprooted, and several houses destroyed in the district known for its picturesque locales and tea estates.

Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in tree trunks. Rescue operations were hindered due to incessant rain and some areas were unreachable due to huge boulders blocking the path of rescue workers.

Earlier in the day, Pinarayi Vijayan said a delegation of five ministers had been assigned to Wayanad to oversee ongoing relief efforts. “All government systems have joined together in the rescue operation,” the Chief Minister said.

A control room was opened in the wake of the landslides. Helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 were also issued for emergency assistance.

According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rain in the districts of Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki for Tuesday.

It also advised locals and tourists to exercise extreme precaution.