Over 3,000 Uddhav faction Shiv Sena members from Worli join Shinde camp

Mumbai: In a big blow to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, over 3000 Shiv Sena members from Mumbai’s Worli area joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Sunday.

This comes ahead of the Dussehra rally for which the Thackeray faction recently got permission from the Bombay High Court to hold a rally.

The said development is viewed as a bigger disappointment to the Thackeray faction as Aaditya Thackeray has been elected to the Assembly for Worli seat in Mumbai.