Pakistan Army takes former ISI chief Faiz Hameed in custody

New Delhi: Former chief of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed was taken into custody by the country’s powerful army in connection with a housing scheme scandal.

In a statement on Monday, the public relations wing of Pakistan Army said, “Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act.”

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody,” it added.

Top City, a private housing scheme in Pakistan, had levelled allegations against Hameed, claiming that he had orchestrated a raid on the offices and residence of its owner, Moeez Khan.

According to a report in Dawn, the Pakistan Army had formed an inquiry committee in April to probe allegations of misuse of authority against Hameed.

The committee was formed after Pakistan’s Supreme Court, in an order in November last year, stated that allegations of an “extremely serious nature” against Hameed “cannot be left unattended” as they would undermine the reputation of the country’s institutions if they were proven to be true.

The Supreme Court further asked the owner of the housing society to approach the relevant quarters, including the Defence Ministry, to seek action against the former spymaster and his aides.

In March this year, a court in Rawalpindi sent Najaf Hameed, brother of the former ISI chief, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with the case.