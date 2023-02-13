Pakistan based handlers pushing drugs inside J&K through smugglers

Srinagar: Pakistan based handlers under well hatched conspiracy are using smugglers to push drugs inside Jammu and Kashmir to spread drug addiction among youth, said SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpure on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Baramulla, SSP Baramulla said the Police have arrested four such drug suppliers along with contraband material and cash.

He said on a specific information regarding smuggling of narcotics in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla, a Naka was established at Sultan Daki area and during checking, a vehicle was signaled to stop but it tried to flee and was tactfully stopped.

“Later, four people were arrested along with 1.17 Kgs of Brown Sugar and a cash of Rs.25.39 Lacs. They have been identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhatti son of Nazar Din Bhatti, Mohd Pazeer son of Abdul Majeed Khanday, Reyaz Ahmad Khanday and Fayaz Ahmad Khanday son’s of Mohammed Sharief Khanday–all residents of Uri.”

The SSP, while terming the arrest of four smugglers a big catch, said they have got more leads and more such modules are expected to be busted soon. He also said their network is so strong and they are making every possible efforts to stop drugs entering Jammu and Kashmir.

“It’s all due to the people’s support and cooperation, such modules are being busted”, he said. “We have identified the hotspots and will be using technical as well as human intelligence for such operations in future”, he said.

On being asked why drug peddlers are seen free after remaining in lockups, he said, that they get out on bail and police are using a method that whoever will get bail is booked under PSA so that he would remain in the preventive custody.