Pakistan evades questions on Dawood, Hafiz Saeed at Delhi Interpol meet

New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday refused to comment on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed to India.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Mohsin Butt, who is part of a two-member delegation from Islamabad participating in the 90th General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi, refused to answer questions on the whereabouts of Dawood and Hafiz Saeed. They both are among terrorists most wanted by Indian security agencies.

On being asked whether Pakistan will hand over Dawood and Hafiz Saeed to India, Butt remained tight-lipped.

Butt is in Delhi to attend the 90th General Assembly of Interpol, which is being held from October 18 to October 21.

The meeting is being attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

The General Assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

The Pakistani delegation’s participation comes amid tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue at various global forums including the recently concluded UN General Assembly.