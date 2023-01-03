Pakistan intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday (January 3, 2022) shot dead an armed Pakistani terrorist at the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. A BSF spokesperson said that their troops observed a suspicious moment of an armed Pakistani intruder around the border fence area near the village Dariya Mansoor in the Amritsar district.

“Our troops challenged the miscreants but he didn’t stop and continued to move ahead,” the spokesperson said and added that sensing imminent threat, the BSF troops fired upon the miscreant to stop his further misadventure, following which he died on the spot.

BSF personnel also found a gun near the body of the Pakistani terrorist. The force said that an extensive search in the area is currently in progress.

Sources informed that taking advantage of the thick layer of fog that had engulfed the area, a group of Pakistani terrorists were in a bid to infiltrate into India through Punjab’s international border but their attempt was foiled by alert BSF troops.

It is also learned that a few terrorists fled back after BSF soldiers opened fire upon them. It, however, has not been confirmed by the BSF.