Pakistan sentences 25 Imran Khan supporters for violent protests

Islamabad: A Pakistani military court has sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years. The sentences are related to attacks on military facilities in 2023, according to the military’s media wing on Saturday.

Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, who is in jail and facing several charges, including inciting attacks on the military, worry that military courts might take on a larger role in cases involving him. On May 9, 2023, thousands of Imran Khan’s supporters stormed military buildings and set fire to a general’s house in protest against his arrest by paramilitary forces. The violence left at least eight people dead.

Pakistan’s military described the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court as a “milestone in delivering justice to the nation.” However, this has raised concerns internationally. The United States expressed serious concerns about the decision, stating that military courts in Pakistan lack independence, transparency, and due process. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said they are “deeply concerned” about civilians being tried by military tribunals for their involvement in the May 9 protests.