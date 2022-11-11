Pakistani JeM terrorist killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist from Pakistan was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The neutralised terrorist has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, a Pakistani.

According to a police official, an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Kapren area of the Shopian district in the early hours of Friday.

The police official said that the encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area after receiving input about the presence of terrorists.

As the security cordon tightened, the hiding terrorists started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces.

“One FT of JeM #terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @Hanees who was active in #Kulgam-#Shopian area. Search is still going on,” ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.