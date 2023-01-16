Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed planning major attack on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed is planning a major attack on Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya in the coming days.

Sources said that after receiving the inputs of the possible terror attack on the Ram temple, the intelligence agencies are on high alert and the security of the temple premises has been beefed up.

As per the reports, a Fidayeen terror attack is being planned on the Ram Mandir in the coming days by the Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Sources said that the intelligence agencies have received the inputs that the terrorists may enter India from Pakistan via Nepal.

Following the said inputs, the intelligence agencies have been put on a high alert.