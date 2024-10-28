Pappu Yadav seeks enhanced security after death threat call

New Delhi: Bihar’s Purnia independent Lok Sabha member Pappu Yadav received a death threat allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In an audio clip, the caller warned Yadav, claiming he was closely observing his activities and would kill him if he didn’t stay away from issues involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The alleged threat came days after Pappu Yadav took to X and “assured” Salman Khan that he was there for him amid threat to his life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Pappu Yadav, who has several criminal cases registered against him, had openly challenged the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after it claimed responsibility for the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Siddique was close to Salman Khan, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed it to be the reason behind the politician’s murder.

The Bihar MP declared that he would dismantle the network of “a two-bit criminal” like Lawrence Bishnoi within 24 hours, if allowed by the Centre. “The murder of Bihar’s son, Baba Siddique, is extremely tragic. If the BJP-led government cannot protect its influential leaders, what hope is there for ordinary people?” he tweeted on October 13.

However, during a press conference that followed, Yadav grew visibly frustrated when journalists asked about Lawrence Bishnoi and said “I’ve already told you not to ask irrelevant questions here”. A video of him losing his temper during the exchange has since gone viral.

Pappu Yadav also travelled to Mumbai and met Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique. The MP also said he wanted to meet Salman Khan to “reassure him”, but the meeting could not happen because the actor was busy with his shoots.

“I am returning from Mumbai. Could not meet Salman Khan as he was busy shooing away from the city. I want to assure him ‘main hoon na’. I had a long conversation with him on the phone. He is fearless and brave. He said his work and humanity was of prime importance to him. I am with you in every situation,” Yadav tweeted in a post in Hindi.

On Monday, Pappu Yadav said he received a threat call from a person allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The caller claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi – who is in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad – was paying Rs 1 lakh per hour to disable signal jammers, allowing him to establish direct communication with Yadav, who he said had been ignoring their calls.

In a recorded audio message, the caller can be heard saying, “You could have told ‘bhai’ that the media did this, not me. Settle the matter as soon as possible. I considered you an elder brother, and you’ve embarrassed me. Call back, and I’ll connect you with ‘bhai.’”

Yadav reported the threat to Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP), urging immediate action.

Pappu Yadav also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase his security, citing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.