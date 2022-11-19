Parliament Winter Session to begin from December 7

New Delhi: The 23-day Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from December 7 and will continue till December 29.

Giving this information, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the upcoming Winter Session will have a total of 17 working days. “Winter Session, 2022 of Parliament will commence from December 7 and continue till December 29 having 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate,” the Union Minister said in a Twitter post.

Due to the death of sitting members, the first day of the upcoming session is likely to be adjourned for the day after obituary references. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party, was among the sitting MPs who died recently.

According to sources, the session is likely to convene without any major Covid-induced restrictions because Covid numbers have decreased significantly and most members and staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat are fully vaccinated.

This will be the first session in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha’s chairman, will preside over proceedings in the Upper House. The government will prepare a list of bills to be considered during the upcoming session, while the opposition will insist on a debate on pressing issues.