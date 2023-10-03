Parul Chaudhary wins gold in women’s 5000m race

New Delhi: India’s long distance runner Parul Chaudhary put in a sensational performance to clinch gold in the women’s 5k race. Parul overtook the front runner in the final 30 meters of the race.

India’s long distance runner Parul Chaudhary clinched her second medal in the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday, 3 October. Chaudhary put in an incredible performance to win gold in the women’s 5000m final in Hangzhou, China.

Coming into the race after her steeplechase silver medal, Parul started off slow in the race. She ran in the fourth spot for the majority part of the 10-lap race. Chaudhary put in the effort with three laps to go, accelerating ahead of the group of athletes and matching the pace of Japan’s Ririka Hironaka who had been running first from the start.

Parul trailed Ririka till the final 50 meters of the race before putting in the after-burners. Ririka, who was losing her stamina in the final leg of the race expected a late move from Parul on the outside lane. Parul sold her the dummy and put in an incredible late acceleration to finish first in the race.

Born on April 15, 1995, Chaudhary has been consistently breaking personal and national records, making her one of India’s most promising athletes.